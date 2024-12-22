Superstar Shah Rukh Khan twinned with his wife in black as they made a stylish appearance at the preview night of Mumbai's NMACC Arts Cafe on Saturday (December 21) night. The Bollywood actor, accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, turned heads in their elegant attire. SRK looked dapper in a leather jacket paired with shirt and pants combo, while Gauri exuded glamour in a sexy dress. Suhana Khan also made a fashion statement in a blingy ensemble consisting of a full-sleeve blazer and a skirt paired with a white tee. Check it out. ‘To the Coolest of the Cool’: Shah Rukh Khan Extends Heartfelt Wish to Rajinikanth on His 74th Celebration (See Pic).

The Always Stylish Couple Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Suhana Khan Slays in Sparkling Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)