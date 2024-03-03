Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and global pop icon Rihanna recently graced Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. During the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, they were spotted on the dance floor together, showcasing some relatable and engaging dance moves. The fans of Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRKians, were thrilled to see their idol dancing alongside Rihanna, and they couldn't help but shower the post with an array of heart and fire emojis, expressing their delight and admiration. This rare and memorable crossover of two influential figures from different entertainment spheres will surely be cherished by fans for a long time. Shah Rukh Khan Grooves to ‘Lover’ With Diljit Dosanjh, Daughter Suhana Khan Joins Them at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (Wa tch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan And Rihanna In One Frame

EXCLUSIVE 🚨: King Khan dances with Rihanna at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar 🔥‼️ #ShahRukhKhan #Rihanna #AmbaniPreWedding #AmbaniFamily #Ambani pic.twitter.com/ny5goVx7Qs — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) March 3, 2024

