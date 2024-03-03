Anant Amban and Radhika Merchant are celebrating their pre-wedding functions in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Numerous Indian and global artists are performing, making it a star-studded occasion. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, along with B-town couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have graced the event. In a viral video, Diljit Dosanjh sang his hit, "Lover", with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor joining for an impromptu dance. This highlighted Shah Rukh Khan's strong bond with Suhana's friends, making it a delightful surprise for everyone present. Watch the video below! ‘Jai Shri Ram!’ Chants Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns Host at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Suhana And Her Friends Dance Together

