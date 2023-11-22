In a recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan prompted Shah Rukh Khan to define his Dunki family members, including Tapsee, Raju, Boman, and Vicky, in one word each. SRK, known for his wit, provided a playful and insightful response. From describing Tapsee as "Love" to labeling Raju as the "Bossman" and Buggu with "low IQ," Shah Rukh Khan showcased his trademark humor and affectionate camaraderie with his co-stars. Dunki is set to release on is set to release on November 22. #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Suggests a Secret ‘Dunki’ Way To a fan For Watching His Film Without Tickets in Theatre.

View SRK's Tweet Here:

Manu :Love Gulati: Hope Buggu: low IQ Balli: low patience Sukhi : Intense Abhijaat : High IQ Raju : Bossman Hardy : Friend https://t.co/CFLyS360vu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

