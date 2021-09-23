There's no one like Shah Rukh Khan! As King Khan has added one more feather to his hat by making it to the Indian sign language (ISL) dictionary launched by PM Narendra Modi. Reportedly, SRK's name is among 10,000 words, including carpooling, online baking, and more.

Check It Out:

SRK’s name makes it to the Indian Sign Language (ISL) dictionary, launched by PM Narendra Modi. There are nearly 10K words in the ISL dictionary & one of them is, Shah Rukh Khan.. #shahrukhkhan #srk pic.twitter.com/qHlWO49wLl — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 23, 2021

The SRK Sign:

#SRK is mentioned in the Indian Sign Language dictionary with 10,000 words launched by Narendra Modi. After being known by his Trademark Pose, King of Hearts gets a sign to be called out by a special disabled person.@iamsrk is the Pride & Emotion that will be written in history pic.twitter.com/IsqrPlN1Pd — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 23, 2021

