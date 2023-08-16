Gauri Khan took to Social Media to express her joy and happiness over her daughter Suhana Khan’s recent accomplishment and shared a video of the book launch event. Suhana turned speaker for Koel Purie’s book Clearly Invisible In Paris and shared her insights about the book. Now, sharing the same video and post of Gauri's, Shah Rukh Khan praised his wife for raising their children in the right way and praised his daughter Suhana for her speech. The proud father went ahead and said, "Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & the desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!"

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Post:

Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!! https://t.co/uazVfG2e6Z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2023

Watch Video:

