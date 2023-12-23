The star-studded Umang 2023 witnessed an array of Bollywood's finest, from Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, all gracing the event in their stylish best. Among them, the ever-charismatic Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight, entering the venue with unparalleled elegance and panache. Dressed in a dapper black coat, Khan's suave presence added an extra sparkle to the night, making heads turn as he made his grand entrance at the Police Show in Mumbai. Umang 2023: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Bobby Deol, and Other Bollywood Celebs Rock the Red Carpet in Style (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan At Umang 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

