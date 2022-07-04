Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to team up once again. The Karan Arjun would reportedly collaborate for Indian Cinema’s biggest action entertainer that would be penned by Aditya Chopra, reports Pinkvilla. The report further states that YRF is planning to commence this project in early 2024. If the reports are true, this would be a major treat for all movie buffs. An official announcement on the same is awaited! Shah Rukh Khan Confirms He’s Starring in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 On Instagram LIVE!

‘Karan Arjun’ To Reunite

