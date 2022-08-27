Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following across the globe and there's no doubt about it. Today, as King Khan's 1999 movie Baadshah completes 23 years, fans of the superstar are celebrating it with videos, pics and more on Twitter. #23YearsOfBaadshah is trending on the micro-blogging site. The movie starred Twinkle Khanna as the female lead. Check it out. Dunki Title Announcement Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Announce Their Film With a Quirky Promo, To Release in Theatres on December 22, 2023! (Watch Video).

'Fire'

'Underrated Dancer' 

'Baadshah of Bollywood'

'Anthem'

'Most Rewatchable Movie'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)