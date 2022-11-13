Shraddha Kapoor is a total charmer and her latest Instagram post proves the same. As the actress on a lazy Sunday blessed her fans with a cute selfie of hers in specs and we are floored. She captioned the sunkissed image as "Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???" Aww. Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor! Narrating a Poignant and Versatile Style Story, One Brilliant Ensemble at a Time!

Shraddha Kapoor in Specs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)