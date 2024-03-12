Shreya Ghoshal celebrates her 40th birthday today, March 12. The renowned playback singer is enjoying her birthday in Bali after completing a series of concerts around the country and globally. As the singer celebrates her special day today, fellow music composer and singer Salim Merchant took to his social media to share birthday wishes for Shreya. Sharing pictures of them together on Instagram, Salim wrote, “Happy Birthday @shreyaghoshal ! Here’s to countless memories that we’ve shared wish you more success and happiness and hope you continue to spread joy through your music”. Jacqueliene Fernandez Drops Teaser of Her New Music Video ‘Yimmy Yimmy’, Full Song to Be Out on THIS Date!.

Check Out Salim Merchant’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salim Merchant (@salimmerchant)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)