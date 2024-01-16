Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 39th birthday on January 16. Numerous actors from B-town took to their Instagram handles to extend wishes to the talented star. The charming actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, delighted his fans by interacting with them on his special day. Videos of the actor celebrating his birthday with his fans are circulating on the internet. The footage captures Siddharth joining his fans as they celebrate his special day and cutting a couple of cakes with them. The actor sported an orange hoodie during the fan celebrations, and he was all smiles as he joyfully thanked his fans for being a part of his special day. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Kiara Advani Locks Lips With Actor in Cute Post B’Day Post- Watch Video & Pics.

Birthday Boy with the Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra’s Adorable Interaction with His Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

