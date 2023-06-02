Shatrughan Sinha, the versatile actor-turned-politician, took to Twitter to express his heartfelt wishes to his daughter Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday. In a lengthy note, he expressed immense pride in her remarkable achievements and dedicated a special mention to her latest web series, Dahaad. While mistakenly referring to it as a film, he commended Sonakshi for setting a significant milestone with Dahaad. Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Favourite Scene From the Series, Says ‘It Was Empowering as an Actor’.

Check Out The Pictures Here: 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)