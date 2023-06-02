Shatrughan Sinha, the versatile actor-turned-politician, took to Twitter to express his heartfelt wishes to his daughter Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday. In a lengthy note, he expressed immense pride in her remarkable achievements and dedicated a special mention to her latest web series, Dahaad. While mistakenly referring to it as a film, he commended Sonakshi for setting a significant milestone with Dahaad. Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Favourite Scene From the Series, Says ‘It Was Empowering as an Actor’.

How beautiful times have gone by. On this great & auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment & great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything 💜 you have pic.twitter.com/BSqf0XjCTn — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 2, 2023