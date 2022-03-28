Sonu Sood has won hearts with his performances on the big screen and by also being a savior during the time of pandemic. The actor is back to entertain the audience and win their hearts by showcasing his piano skills and how. He played the most popular music composition, Beethoven’s Für Elise and it’s simply amazing.

Sonu Sood Flaunting His Piano Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

