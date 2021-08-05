The Hindi adaptation of Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru is in trouble. As per Bombay Times, Madras HC has declared a stayed on the remake that originally starred Suriya. The report further hints that the court has passed an injunction controlling Suriya's 2D Entertainment from exploiting the Hindi rights of the movie.

FYI, the OG South film was jointly produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Suriya's 2D Entertainment. A source told the portal, “Apparently, 2D Entertainment selling the rights to Abundantia Entertainment without Sikhya’s consent and not fulfiling obligations under the original agreement between them led to Sikhya making the move.”

Check It Out:

