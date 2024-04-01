Suniel Shetty is on a trip to his hometown in Mangalore, Karnataka. The Bollywood star, who is currently in Mulki, treated fans to a peek into his native culture. He shared glimpses of the Sri Adi Janardhana Temple in Simathur and his beautiful native bungalow on his Instagram stories. The Bollywood star also shared enchanting snapshots of the Shree Durga Parameshwari Temple in Bappanadu, accompanied by a video showcasing the sacred rituals observed during the festival. Even after all the fame achieved, the 62-year-old always stays connected to his roots and 'Tulu' culture. Is Athiya Shetty Pregnant? Curious Netizens Ask When Baby Is Arriving After Actress Shares Childhood Picture.

