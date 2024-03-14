The tragic and untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput still evokes unanswered questions among the family and friends of the late actor. As the fourth anniversary of the actor's death approaches, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to her social media to request Prime Minister Narendra Madi to intervene in the ongoing CBI case. She urged for updates regarding the investigation conducted by the CBI. Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her family's pain due to the lack of progress in the conducted investigation. Sharing the video, she wrote, "45 months since my brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, and we still seek answers. PM Modi ji, kindly help us know the progress of the CBI investigation. Justice for Sushant is our plea." Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: LOCs Against Rhea Chakraborty, Her Brother Showik Quashed by Bombay HC.

