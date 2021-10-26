Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. The gorgeous Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite the handsome hunk in this Milan Luthria directorial. The makers have dropped two teasers and introduced the film’s lead actors – Ahan as Ishana and Tara as Ramisa. Although the makers haven’t shown Ahan’s character’s avatar, from the glimpse, he seems to be a rough and tough guy. On the other hand Tara’s character Ramisa also looks promising. The trailer of Tadap is all set to be released on October 27.

Ahan Shetty As Ishana

Tara Sutaria As Ramsia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)