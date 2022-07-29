Tanushree Dutta has made some bold statements in her latest Insta post. She has revealed how she has been harassed by ‘Bollywood Mafia’. She has alleged, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & associates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case.” Tanushree Dutta Claims ‘#MeToo Culprits’ and ‘Bollywood Mafia’ Are Targeting Her in New Instagram Post.

Tanushree Dutta On Being Harassed By Bollywood Mafia

