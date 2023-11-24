Preity Zinta embraced the Thanksgiving spirit with a lavish feast shared on Instagram. The actress treated her followers to a delightful glimpse of the celebration, featuring a fall salad, charcuterie board treats, and a mouthwatering spread of dishes including organic turkey, herb stuffing, mac and cheese, and honey-glazed Brussels sprouts. The dessert selection, with colourful macaroons and pastries, added a sweet touch to the festive affair. Preity expressed gratitude in a heartfelt caption, emphasising the importance of thankfulness for happiness. Preity Zinta Drops Picture of Her Kids Jai and Gia After Their Mundan Ceremony in LA (View Post).

Preity Zinta's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

