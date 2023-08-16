The forthcoming Archie Comics adaptation by Zoya Akhtar brought a bustling Independence Day afternoon for its star-studded cast. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other members of The Archies ensemble gathered for a special Independence Day luncheon at a Mumbai restaurant. Their presence wasn't solely confined to dining; they graciously took up the role of servers. The event made its way to Instagram as a posh Mumbai eatery shared snapshots, depicting The Archies crew engaged in charity work by assisting with the Independence Day lunch. The restaurant captioned the photos, "Look who took a break from Pop Tates to show up at The Bombay Canteen? The Archies! Always showing up for a good cause, The Archies volunteered at our Independence Day Daawat to lend a hand and pass on the plate!" The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Picture Perfect Postcard Melts Hearts!
