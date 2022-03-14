Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files has been doing exceptionally well at the box office despite back-to-back controversies. The film starring Anupam Kher shows the real pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Now, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have taken to the micro-blogging site and urged all to watch an support the film based on true events. The Kashmir Files Movie Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Showcases The Hard-Hitting Reality, Say Critics.

Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles . 🙏 https://t.co/rjHmKVmiXZ — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022

