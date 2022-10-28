New song titled "Arre Oh Uncle" from Uunchai was dropped by the makers today and it's quite entertaining. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, the inspiring melody sees the veteran actors prepping for their mission to climb Mt Everest. The track is sung by Divya Kumar and Devenderpal Singh with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Uunchai Trailer: Is Amitabh Bachchan-Parineeti Chopra's Film Inspired by Martin Sheen's 2010 Movie The Way? (Watch Video).

Watch "Arre Oh Uncle" Song:

