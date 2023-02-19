On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Varun Dhawan turned into a chef and made halwa for the family. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video that sees father David Dhawan giving full marks to Varun's homemade sweet dish. "First time I have had such good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I can have a second bowl also," David tells Varun. The Citadel: Varun Dhawan's Indian Version of Amazon Prime Series to Begin Shoot From This Date, Confirm Russo Bros.

Varun Dhawan Makes Halwa:

