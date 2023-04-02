Varun Dhawan gave it back to a troll on Twitter who dissed him for lifting up supermodel Gigi Hadid onstage of NMACC event day two. "Lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage," wrote VD while giving a reality check to the Twitter user who blamed him for picking and kissing Gigi without consent during his dance performance at NMACC Gala. Varun Dhawan Lifts Supermodel Gigi Hadid Onstage While Performing at NMACC Gala Night (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan Slams Troll on Twitter:

Varun Dhawan Twitter

Watch Varun Dhawan Lifting Gigi Hadid Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)