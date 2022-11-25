Many artists who make portraits show love to some of their favourite artists in beautiful ways. One such artist is Justin Bateman who lives in Britain. A pretty portrait that he made of Lisa from BLACKPINK has left netizens impressed. What's even more impressive is that the portrait is made entirely from pebbles. Actor Simu Liu Gets Photographed at BLACKPINK’s Los Angeles Concert, Pics Go Viral.

View Pic Here:

British artist Justin Bateman created a portrait of #BLACKPINK’s #LISA out of pebbles from the Mekong River in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/P4Oye9vXTn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2022

