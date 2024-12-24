In the second episode of What If...? Season 3, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo from Eternals delivers an unexpected and delightful moment by dancing to Malhari, the iconic track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Originally performed by Ranveer Singh, Malhari is known for its high-energy beats, and Nanjiani brings that same vibe to the multiverse. It’s an epic crossover of Marvel’s superhero world and Bollywood’s lively musical style. Kingo, who’s already a Bollywood superstar in the Eternals universe, nails the choreography and energy, making it feel like a true Bollywood party. The scene is a fun, high-octane mashup that not only surprises but also celebrates Indian cinema with authenticity and respect. What If? Review: Marvel’s Disney+ Animated Series Is Daring, Fun and Loaded With Surprises (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘What if…?’ Season 3: Kingo Shakes It to ‘Malhari’, Merging Marvel and Bollywood in Epic Dance Moment

This episode was a GAG, Agatha & Kingo made for a fabulous duo and their dance number was everything idc! The fact that Kingo is dancing to a Malhari parody in an MCU show alone makes it the best thing in the world! #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/y9L65DSNsw — kaeden 💚🩷 (@wandasitcoms) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)