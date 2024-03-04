The vibrant beats and infectious energy of King Kaazi’s latest Punjabi dance anthem, “Dilli Wali”, promises to have you grooving like never before. This brand new song for Let’s Get LOUDER is sure to become a favourite on playlists everywhere. Prepare to step onto the dance floor and dive into the electrifying rhythm of “Dilli Wali”, composed by Ullumanati. Let’s Get LOUDER: IN10 Media Network Launches Its Music Business Vertical - Read Deets!

Watch The Music Video Of “Dilli Wali” Below:

