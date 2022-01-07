Seems like the current coronavirus wave is going to spare none in India, as many celebrities are getting infected with the deadly virus. Now, as per BH, its filmmaker Priyadarshan who has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the director has been admitted to Chennai at Apollo Hospital after the diagnosis. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet.

