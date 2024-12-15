Zakir Hussain's nephew, Ameer Aulia, has denied reports of the tabla maestro's death, urging that the false information be corrected. Hussain, the son of the legendary Ustad Allah Rakha, is in the ICU of a San Francisco hospital, being treated for heart-related issues. Hussain's nephew Ameer Aulia said, "My uncle Zakir Hussain is very much alive, and we would ask the news media not to post misinformation. We ask for prayers, and we ask for everyone's well-wishes." Latest reports, the legendary tabla player is being treated for serious ailments in a San Francisco hospital, USA. Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Hospitalised in ICU Following Heart Related Complications in San Francisco, USA.

Zakir Hussain's Nephew's Post

I am Zakir Hussain nephew and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my Uncle's health. Can you please remove this misinformation. He is in a serious condition and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health — Ameer Aulia (@AmeerAulia) December 15, 2024

Perviaz Alam's post

I checked the latest with his brother in law in London at 1640 GMT on 15 December. The family has not confirmed the news of his death as reported by a few news outlets. — Pervaiz Alam (@pervaizalam) December 15, 2024

