Model Ashley Graham recently hopped on the viral 'Just Looking Like a Wow' trend, and none other than Bollywood's Ranveer Singh made her do it. Graham took to Instagram, showcasing herself draped in a stunning gold saree and adorned with heavy jewelry. In a playful nod to Singh, she captioned the post, "Ranveer Singh told me to do that." The video not only highlighted her striking outfit but also reflected the growing influence of cross-cultural trends, eliciting excitement and appreciation from her followers. 'Just Looking Like a WOW' and 'Mouse Colour' Funny Memes and Jokes Leave the Entire Instagram Reel World in Frenzy! (Watch Viral Videos).

See Ashley Graham's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

