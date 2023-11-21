Exciting news for fans of Black Mirror as the hit sci-fi show is set to return for a seventh season, according to reports. Following its successful comeback earlier this year after a four-year hiatus, the series, created by Charlie Brooker, achieved record-breaking viewership on Netflix. While casting details and plot specifics remain undisclosed, sources indicate that production for Season 7 is slated to begin later this year. Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer: Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul Join the Dark World of Netflix’s Anthology Series, To Release on June 15.

