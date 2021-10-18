Major Marvel films like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels and others get delayed, as per Deadline Hollywood. The new release dates in Disney's updated 2022 schedule have been unveiled. Check it out!

Here's The Full Updated List With New Release Dates:

1. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness (Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22.

2. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22.

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22.

4. Untitled Indiana Jones (Disney) previously dated on 7/29/22 moves to 6/30/23.

5. Untitled Disney Live Action (Disney) previously dated on 7/14/23 is removed from schedule.

6. The Marvels (Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23.

7. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23.

8. Untitled Marvel (Disney) previously dated on 7/28/23 is removed from schedule.

9. Untitled Marvel (Disney) previously dated on 10/6/23 is removed from schedule.

10. Untitled 20th Century (20th) previously dated on 10/20/23 is removed from schedule.

11. Untitled Marvel (Disney) previously dated on 11/10/23 moves to 11/3/23.

Check Out The News Below:

Marvel Movie Shift: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Kick Off Summer 2022, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Heads To July & More https://t.co/JIN6SBTEG7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 18, 2021

