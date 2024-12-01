Bob Bryar, former drummer of My Chemical Romance, was found dead at his Tennessee home on November 26, 2024, at the age of 44, according to TMZ reports. The report also states that after Bryar’s badly decomposed body was discovered, Animal Control arrived and took two dogs from the house. The cause and manner of his death are currently under investigation by the medical examiner. Bryar played with the American rock band from 2004 until his departure in 2010. He was last seen alive on November 4, and while the cause of death has not yet been disclosed, authorities observed that his weapons and music equipment were untouched, indicating no foul play. Shifty Shellshock, Lead Singer of Rock Band Crazy Town, Dies at 49.

Bob Bryar Dies at 44

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)