The Borderlands film has been stuck in post-production hell for a good while now, and the latest development on the film has seen writer Craig Mazin also take off his name from the writing credits of the film. Rather, Mazin has reportedly chosen to go by the pseudonym Joe Crombie. The film was originally directed by Eli Roth too, however, the reshoots of the film were handled by Tim Miller. It's unclear when Borderlands will release. Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Borderlands Co-Star Cate Blanchett Celebrated Their Oscar Nominations With a Cake on Set.

