Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by a member of NBA newcomer Victor Wembanyama's security team while she was in Las Vegas on Wednesday (July 5) night. As per TMZ, the security person “backhanded her in the face, and she has filed a police report." Reportedly, the incident took place at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, where she was accompanied by her husband and two others. Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Account Ahead of Her First Wedding Anniversary With Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears Files Report Of Assualt:

