Zendaya's definitely a shape-shifter in Hollywood! From slinging webs to acing tennis, she's proving her versatility. In the upcoming film Challengers, Zendaya's character navigates the tennis court and the tricky dynamics of love and rivalry. On the poster, she's wearing sunglasses, and one can catch a reflection of two figures playing tennis within them. This movie promises a mix of competition, drama, and romance, making it an entertaining match! While the plot details are mostly under wraps, the official synopsis hints at a rollercoaster of competition, drama, and love in this romantic sports comedy. Challengers is directed by Luca Guadagnino and will release on April 26. Zendaya Looks Gorgeous As She Shows Off Her New Hairstyle in This Mirror Selfie (View Pic).

Zendaya's Upcoming Film Challengers Poster:

First poster for ‘Challengers’ starring Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/dmsN1jkWoF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2024

