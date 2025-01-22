Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts on January 18, 19, and 21 were an absolute treat for fans. The energy in the air was electric, and their iconic performance left the crowd in awe. However, Jasleen Royal, one of the opening acts, didn’t have the same effect. While Coldplay’s set was a smash hit, Jasleen’s performance didn’t go down well with the audience. The 'Heeriye' singer did a duet with Chris Martin on the We Pray from Moon Music Album and performed other songs. But she failed to impress the crowd. Social media soon flooded with trolls and memes mocking her singing, as fans didn’t connect with her act. Some even called her gig 'mediocre'. Coldplay Mumbai Tour 2025: Did Vishal Dadlani Take a Potshot at Jasleen Royal’s ‘Basic-to-Bad’ Singing at British Band’s Concert? Here’s What Reddit Users Think.

Mediocre Singer?

Instead of a mediocre singer like Jasleen Royal, they should have given Sunidhi Chauhan or Shreya Ghoshal the chance to perform at the Coldplay concert#Coldplay #JasleenRoyal pic.twitter.com/lRNUZuqlN9 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) January 21, 2025

One Question WHY?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Heavy Artist In This World (@heavy.artists)

Oh God!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travelkar Habibi (@travelkar_habibi)

