Planet of the Apes is all set to receive a new trilogy as Andy Serkis' series of films have ended. To be directed and written by Maze Runner director Wes Ball, his script draft of the fourth film in the series has impressed Disney a lot. Not only that, but a search for a new to lead a trilogy has begun. Wes Ball's Planet of the Apes Film Expected to Start Filming This Summer; Script To Come in Shortly!

