The fourth Planet of the Apes film is expected to start filming this summer. It will serve as a sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes and will be directed Wes Ball of Maze Runner fame. The script is also expected to come in shortly.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Update on Wes Ball's new Planet of the Apes movie 🦍 • Script draft expected 'very shortly' • Filming planned for late summer, early fall (via @THR | https://t.co/CnJe6bmHFw) pic.twitter.com/L3wYgPkIMD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 3, 2022

