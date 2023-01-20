After Kim Kardashian bought the iconic diamond cross necklace worn by Princess Diana, the reality star became a butt of jokes online. Netizens could not control their excitement and mocked Kim by joking she has also purchased the Cloak of Levitation of Doctor Strange. Well, as if that was not enough, director Scott Derrickson added his thoughts to the situation and tweeted he also has an original 'Eye of Agamotto' over the cloak news. Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Famous Diamond Cross Necklace, the Attalah Cross, for a Whopping $197,000.

Have a Look:

Congrats @KimKardashian — I spent quite a bit of time working on that design with my brilliant costumer Alex Byrne. It’s a beautiful piece of work. Also fyi, I’ve got the original Eye of Agamotto. https://t.co/XidfbSaMz9 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)