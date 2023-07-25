A fight between two women broke out at the end of Barbie screening in Brazil, after a mom let her child watch YouTube during the film. The short clip of fighting is going viral on social media, showing a group of moviegoers engaged in a heated conversation, suddenly a woman marches up the steps and gives another woman a forceful shove. Barbie Box Office Collection Day 4: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig’s Film Mints $188.12 Million in USA.

Check Out The Video Here:

A fight breaks out at the end of #Barbie in Brazil, reportedly due to a woman bringing her kid and letting them watch YouTube during the movie. pic.twitter.com/G3eBKUTto9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

