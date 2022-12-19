Disney+ has released a teaser packed with first looks of new shows and movies that will be coming up in 2023! The riveting glimpses make it so much more exciting and give the audience something to look forward to for the New Year. The Mandalorian S3, Win Or Lose, Peter Pan & Wendy, Secret Invasion and more were included in the teaser video. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu Seek Old Allies and Meet New Foes, Babu Frik Returns in This Star Wars Spinoff.

Watch Video Here:

Take it from the God of Mischief himself: We can’t wait for 2023 on #DisneyPlus. 🙌 #DisneyPlusFeelsLikeHome pic.twitter.com/THWdB85xUw — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 19, 2022

