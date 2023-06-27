In the much-anticipated full trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, Josh Hutcherson finds himself in the most dreadful position as a security guard. The upcoming film, based on the popular horror video game, plunges viewers into the terrifying world of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where haunted animatronics roam the premises. Joining Hutcherson in this spine-chilling adaptation are acclaimed actor Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, and Elizabeth Lail. 'Five Nights At Freddy's' Live-action Movie Gets Oct. 27, 2023 Release Date, Along with a ... - Latest Tweet by Fandom.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)