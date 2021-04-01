Godzilla Vs Kong is ruling the Indian Box-Office despite the rise in COVID-19 cases. The monster movie released on March 24, has become the highest-grossing foreign film amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India, The film has managed to mint Rs 37.92 Crores by the end of the first week which is exceptional numbers considering the tough time of COVID-19. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Godzilla Vs Kong's first week's Box-Office numbers.

