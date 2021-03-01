The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts Golden Globe, had to go through extreme trolling for not having black members in the panel. Out of 87 members, none of them are black. Even at the event today, many took a dig at the same. HFP has thus issued a statement with a video with HFPA vice president Helen Hoehne, Former HFPA president Meher Tatna and HFPA president Ali Sar talking about diversity and inclusion.

Here's the statement made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at tonight's #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/3DFF8uexHg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

