Hailey Bieber is here to slay in her Halloween costume that has her covered in flowers. Inspired by the Yves Saint Laurent's haute couture from 1999, Hailey left her fans with heart eyes as she showed off her figure. She wore a pretty flower skirt, all with a bikini top, heels and her very own flower crown. Justin Bieber Showers Wife Hailey Bieber With Love, Shares Stunning Pictures of Her on Instagram.

