What is cooking between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell? Well, as the canadian actress was spotted at VIP section enjoying Styles' concert in Vienna, Austria, over the weekend. TMZ also shared picture to prove that the lady was having a fun time at her rumoured man's gig. The outlet also reported that Russell was seen dancing to the singer's songs throughout his show. Harry Styles Reveals Gender of a Fan’s Unborn Baby During Wembley Concert in London! (Watch Video).

Taylor Russell Is Dating Harry Styles?

