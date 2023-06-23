Not every news story should be believed! Recently, a piece of fake news circulated on social media about Marvel actor Jeremy Renner's death. #RIPJeremyRenner trend on Twitter is in trend after hoax news of the Marvel actor being 'Killed' in an escalator accident goes viral. Recently, Jeremy met with snow-plough accident but now he is fit and fine. Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Himself Working Out To Improve His Leg Strength After Snow Plow Accident.

Jeremy Renner Posted a Video On His Instagram Account An Hour Ago:

Jeremy Renner's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Some Tweet Reactions Here:

Seriously?!!!

Fly high, Jeremy Renner. You will be missed.. I dedicated this art to your memory. #RIPJeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/9i2jDZ8lmx — Financially Successful Person (@dickpussygirl) June 23, 2023

We Found Another One:

Jeremy Renner was an inspiration to me to continue acting and treating loved ones (especially spouse) with the kindness and respect they need.. an empathetic and kind man had descended from this world yesterday... #RIPjeremyrenner pic.twitter.com/peyR1DKFxg — Financially Successful Person (@dickpussygirl) June 23, 2023

So True...

Jeremy Renner and his family seeing #RIPJeremyRenner trending pic.twitter.com/7MUn7TWFym — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 23, 2023

He's Fit and Fine!

Now That's Funny

live CCTV camera footage of the accident has been publicized #ripjeremyrenner pic.twitter.com/Mq1ZFNSJ23 — CUNT PENIS 9000 (@_quilters) June 23, 2023

Someone Said The Truth

HES NOT DEAD !!! #RIPJeremyRenner THE INTERNET IS SO FUCKING SICK ! — Taylor Hudson (@therealthudson) June 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)