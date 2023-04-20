Trouble for Jonathan Majors is in no mood to calm down. Reportedly, the actor who is all set to appear before the court on May 8 over domestic violence charges, has worsen his case with more victims coming forward against him. Multiple victims of Majors' alleged abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, sources familiar with the matter have told Variety. Jonathan Majors Dropped by His Talent Agency Amidst Allegations of Domestic Abuse - Reports.

Jonathan Majors in Trouble:

